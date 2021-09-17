Brokerages Anticipate Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will announce sales of $13.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $13.71 million. Pulmonx posted sales of $10.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $50.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $50.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $77.45 million, with estimates ranging from $74.28 million to $81.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In related news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $93,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Florin bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.12 per share, for a total transaction of $98,034.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at $222,011.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,566,159 shares of company stock worth $96,123,634 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the second quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

LUNG opened at $39.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -16.84. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

