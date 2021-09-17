Brokerages Anticipate Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.06). Veracyte reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,806 shares of company stock valued at $902,405 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after purchasing an additional 57,275 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

