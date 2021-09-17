Brokerages Expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.13 Million

Analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to post sales of $164.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.70 million and the highest is $176.84 million. Amarin reported sales of $156.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $643.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.60 million to $701.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $698.96 million, with estimates ranging from $556.90 million to $888.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amarin in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Amarin by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

AMRN opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 517.52 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

