Brokerages Expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.29 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $895.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%.

Several analysts have commented on AR shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641,288 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $47,645,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Antero Resources by 45.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 128.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 2,388,758 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AR opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $17.85.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

