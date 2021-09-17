Brokerages Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.75 Million

Equities analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report $37.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.58 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $6.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 518.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $151.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.91 million to $159.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $232.39 million, with estimates ranging from $198.38 million to $272.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The business had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

