Brokerages Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.25. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after purchasing an additional 306,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,616,000 after buying an additional 61,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,074,000 after buying an additional 67,909 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,554,000 after buying an additional 941,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,181,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,276. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.