Brokerages Expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.45. Heritage Financial posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $62.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $24.31. 706,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,391. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $874.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.