Brokerages Expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hollysys Automation Technologies.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.92. 683,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,852. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

