Brokerages Expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will report $2.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year sales of $11.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $12.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.43 million, with estimates ranging from $13.62 million to $14.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Liquidia by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.08. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $6.34.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

