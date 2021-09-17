Brokerages Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to announce $6.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.80 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $4.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $25.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.53 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.46 billion to $30.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.79.

NVDA opened at $222.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $554.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.19. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $230.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 435,784 shares of company stock valued at $89,734,624. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 87.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after buying an additional 1,735,207 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $755,933,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 719.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $409,767,000 after purchasing an additional 891,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

