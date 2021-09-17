Brokerages Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Oil States International reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oil States International.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.97 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE:OIS traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.79. 1,616,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,553. The company has a market capitalization of $355.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 5,458.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 82.9% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International in the first quarter worth approximately $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.