Brokerages Expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.18 Million

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will report $60.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.52 million and the lowest is $59.84 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $56.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $239.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $240.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $249.76 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $256.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saul Centers.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFS. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE BFS opened at $44.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.15. Saul Centers has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,942,000 after buying an additional 284,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,190,000 after buying an additional 100,815 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 103.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 66,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,987,000 after buying an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.