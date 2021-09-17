Brokerages Expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will report $60.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.52 million and the lowest is $59.84 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $56.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $239.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $240.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $249.76 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $256.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saul Centers.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFS. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE BFS opened at $44.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.15. Saul Centers has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,942,000 after buying an additional 284,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,190,000 after buying an additional 100,815 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 103.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 66,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,987,000 after buying an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

