Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 127,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,236. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

