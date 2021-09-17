Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the August 15th total of 97,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE BAMR opened at $57.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at $308,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at $171,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at $3,006,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at $329,000.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

