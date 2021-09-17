Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBU. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. iA Financial began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285,080 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 210,540 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth about $6,329,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,175,000 after buying an additional 87,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,249 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.62. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $49.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.12%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

