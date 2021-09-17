Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

Equities research analysts at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.59. 4,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,459. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.