Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.53 Million

Brokerages expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will announce sales of $337.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $334.00 million and the highest is $340.60 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $246.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $92.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,784 shares of company stock worth $2,435,321. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

