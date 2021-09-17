Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 218.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.00. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,947. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day moving average of $90.73. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKS. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.56.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,321. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

