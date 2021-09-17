BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$132.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on BRP to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Saturday, September 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$119.46 on Friday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$61.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$104.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.55%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.