BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Gap Down to $96.36

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $96.36, but opened at $93.28. BRP shares last traded at $94.45, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOOO shares. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins raised their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 3.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 10.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in BRP by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BRP by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth $4,094,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BRP by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

