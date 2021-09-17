Bryan Deneve Sells 900 Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$39,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,090.

Shares of TSE CPX traded down C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$44.08. 131,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,133. Capital Power Co. has a 12 month low of C$28.40 and a 12 month high of C$44.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.85. The company has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.79%.

CPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.68.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

