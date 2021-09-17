BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $78.30 million and $8.98 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00071253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00118718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.63 or 0.00176292 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,469.63 or 0.07313616 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,566.77 or 1.00265810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.67 or 0.00834036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

