BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTRS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

BTRS opened at $11.20 on Friday. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.30.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472 and have sold 3,715,944 shares valued at $43,584,792.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,867,000 after buying an additional 4,322,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,356,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after buying an additional 394,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after buying an additional 2,543,408 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $59,541,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

