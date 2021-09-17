BTSE (BTSE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $875,231.00

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One BTSE coin can currently be purchased for about $5.56 or 0.00011786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BTSE has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. BTSE has a total market cap of $24.22 million and $875,231.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00069303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00118516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00179389 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.11 or 0.07109126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,313.69 or 1.00252610 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.44 or 0.00820944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BTSE

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom . The official website for BTSE is www.btse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

