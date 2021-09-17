Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.55

Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.55 and last traded at C$10.54, with a volume of 6535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.90.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage from C$1.75 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.62.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

