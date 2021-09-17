Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

BG opened at $81.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.