Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRND) Trading Down 4.5%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRND) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.15. Approximately 1,303,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,374% from the average daily volume of 37,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

