Bytecoin (BCN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $51,965.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $58.41 million and approximately $51,965.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.18 or 0.00548581 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

