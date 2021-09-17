BZEdge Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One BZEdge coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BZEdge has a total market cap of $103,690.10 and $12.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00072695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00117416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00172213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.73 or 0.07275342 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,543.73 or 1.00093634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.93 or 0.00829341 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com

Buying and Selling BZEdge

