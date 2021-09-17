Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stock Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Cabot worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,068,000 after purchasing an additional 183,682 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 9.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 259,127 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cabot by 3.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,588,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,372,000 after acquiring an additional 89,101 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cabot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBT opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.83. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

CBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

