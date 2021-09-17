Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Holdings Cut by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,613,000 after acquiring an additional 324,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after acquiring an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,084,000 after acquiring an additional 384,201 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $1,242,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 172,022 shares in the company, valued at $28,490,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,683 shares of company stock worth $19,326,001. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.88. 7,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,293. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.