Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,600,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,734,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,973.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.39. 6,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,293. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.39. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $219,606.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 97,108 shares in the company, valued at $15,135,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,683 shares of company stock valued at $19,326,001 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

