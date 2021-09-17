Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.76.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.68. 29,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $168.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,683 shares of company stock valued at $19,326,001 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.