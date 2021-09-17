CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,111 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of CAE worth $31,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,633,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in CAE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 786,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CAE by 8.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,371,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,958,000 after buying an additional 269,741 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,433,000 after purchasing an additional 443,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.52, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

