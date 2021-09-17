CaixaPay Reaches Market Cap of $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00071253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00118718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.63 or 0.00176292 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,469.63 or 0.07313616 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,566.77 or 1.00265810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.67 or 0.00834036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

