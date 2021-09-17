California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $34,356,766.07 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $34,356,766.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $4,199,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,237,941.88.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $2,434,276.50.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $13,259,081.70.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $3,384,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $116,544.35.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $3,341,411.94.

On Monday, August 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 8,300 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $251,158.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,777 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $294,678.78.

On Monday, August 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 6,555 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $198,026.55.

NYSE:CRC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.00. 6,727,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,465. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $44.58.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in California Resources by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 5,534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

