Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.19.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of TSE CCO traded down C$1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$28.90. 2,507,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,900. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.94. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$11.84 and a 52-week high of C$33.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.92.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.