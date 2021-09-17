Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. Camtek has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $43.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth $110,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.