Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

Get Camtek alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. Camtek has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $43.59.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.05 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth $110,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.