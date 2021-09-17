Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham Sells 7,500 Shares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.17, for a total transaction of C$1,103,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$342,906.10.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.75, for a total transaction of C$1,467,500.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 100 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.70, for a total transaction of C$14,670.00.

TSE:CM traded down C$2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$145.99. 4,575,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,358. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$145.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$136.94. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$96.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.71 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on CM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$160.65.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

