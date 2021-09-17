Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Increased to Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$168.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$146.13.

Shares of CNR stock traded up C$4.86 on Friday, hitting C$151.71. 3,638,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$161.15. The stock has a market cap of C$107.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$138.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$138.07.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total value of C$175,960,548.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,900,145 shares in the company, valued at C$12,765,999,385.83. Insiders have sold a total of 4,808,879 shares of company stock worth $781,510,154 in the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

