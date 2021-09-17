Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to C$110.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CP. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.65.

CP stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 244,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $58.17 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

