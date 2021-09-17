Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $68.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $53.33. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $40.79 EPS.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.65.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $653.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 377,092 shares of company stock valued at $232,720,961. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

