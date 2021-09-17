Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target to C$8.30

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from C$12.00 to C$8.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.49 to $6.78 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.17. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

