Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 38.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Shares of COF opened at $160.17 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

