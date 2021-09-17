Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.40

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$44.40 and last traded at C$44.37, with a volume of 40557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.16.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.68.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.79%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

