Capstead Mortgage Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:CMO)

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Capstead Mortgage has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years.

CMO stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $671.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. Capstead Mortgage has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $7.00.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 74.89% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capstead Mortgage stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

