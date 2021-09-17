Carbon Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $90,442.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00069480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00119235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00180241 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.00 or 0.07118948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,264.25 or 0.99991563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.38 or 0.00825877 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

