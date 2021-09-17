Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Tops $76.26 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $2.38 or 0.00004953 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $76.26 billion and approximately $2.43 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.00151299 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00051722 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.70 or 0.00504805 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000916 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00017649 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00041572 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000649 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,025,787,327 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

