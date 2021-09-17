Cardano Hits Market Cap of $76.06 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. Cardano has a market cap of $76.06 billion and approximately $3.06 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00004996 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00051729 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00134716 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $251.89 or 0.00530147 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000908 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00017790 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00040995 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,038,100,544 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

