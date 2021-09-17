Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Cardinal Health worth $21,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,158,000 after purchasing an additional 395,668 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,943 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $52.73 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

